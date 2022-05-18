TikTok Couple Ian Paget and Chris Olsen Broke Up in Early 2022 — Here's Why

We all think romance can last forever until it doesn't. So many of us see couples online making the cutest videos, and all we want is that kind of love and affection for ourselves. But just because we see something on the screen, it doesn't mean that things are the same when the cameras are off.

For Ian Paget and Chris Olsen, fans fell in love with them and their relationship after the former couple started making TikToks a few months into their relationship.