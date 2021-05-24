Did Allegations Against Skyler Page Contribute to 'Clarence' Ending?

Cartoon Network, the channel home to hits like Stephen Universe and Powerpuff Girls, debuted Clarence in 2014. The show followed 10-year-old Clarence and his two friends, Jeff and Sumo, on their everyday adventures in the fictional town of Aberdale.

The title aired from 2014 to 2018 and was nominated for a handful of awards before being canceled after only three seasons. But why did Cartoon Network decide to end Clarence?