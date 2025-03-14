Why Did Conquest Make a Heart out of His Blood on 'Invincible'? (SPOILERS) Conquest's move sent chills racing down the spines of fans. Because, really, who does that? By Ivy Griffith Published March 14 2025, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Content warning: this article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 through 3 of Invincible. On Prime Video, the Invincible comics have been brought to life in a brilliant way by creator Robert Kirkman. With a true-to-source material adaptation that fans have been more than satisfied with, Amazon has nailed it yet again.

In the Season 3 finale of the series, one villain sent chills down the spine of viewers during one particular battle scene. It was an out-of-this-world moment which proved that cartoon villains can be just as unsettling as those portrayed in real life. So why did Conquest make that creepy blood heart? Here's what we know.

Source: Prime Video

Why did Conquest make a heart out of his blood on 'Invincible'?!

If you haven't seen it yet, you may want to give the scene a watch and come back. In the scene, our hero Mark Greyson finds himself facing down villain Conquest as they hover over the planet in a tense face-off. Conquest, blooded from their battle, blows out a little bubble of blood. In the vacuum of space, it floats forward. He reaches out, shapes the bubble into a heart, and then flicks it away and bursts it.

It was unsettling and creepy and cemented Conquest as one of those villains to never underestimate. Because, really, who does that? But why exactly did he do it? On one Reddit thread, users speculated about the meaning behind the move. One user wrote, "Considering how he went on about saying that love and caring for someone is a weakness I’m pretty sure he was just taunting Mark by making a heart and crushing it to show that he doesn’t have that 'weakness.'"

Another had a more thorough breakdown, opining, "That Viltrumites have no tethering or compassion towards others, they cannot form meaningful connections like Nolan and Debbie did, they don't have the capacity for love, so that's why they resort to plain hurting for the sake of enjoyment. 'It foreshadows Conquest's monologue to Mark before trying to kill him, where he says he wishes he was loved by his peers. 'It foreshadows Conquest almost killing Eve, as a way to try to get to Mark to fully break, to 'break his heart'."

Others suggested he was simply enjoying their fight and mocked Mark with the move, while one joked that the homoerotic undertones were undeniable. We don't know exactly why Conquest did it, but it's just a drop in the bucket as to why he's a creepy and effective villain.

Why did that Season 3 finale strike such a chord with audiences?

When the Season 3 finale aired, fans were joyful about the way they wrapped the ongoing story and set things up for Season 4. Fans on the internet have praised the season's fantastic animating and art, and the way it neatly tied up one story arc to segue into the next. But there was something special about the finale which proved that the Invincible adaptation has that "it" factor.

On TikTok, one user praised the animators, saying they "cooked" in Season 3. Others pointed out that the animation felt fanmade because it was intimate and seemed to genuinely honor the things that fans care about. One TikToker praised, "This entire episode was peak asf, the impact frames were so gas."

So why did Season 3 in particular resonate so well for fans? It seems that the series has matured into itself. Adaptations from written sources, such as comics or books, come with pitfalls that can help a series or movie sink or swim. Fans know the details of written source material intimately, so they have high expectations when their favorites are brought to the big or small screen.