Why Did Derek Leave ‘Beyond the Gates?' His Shocking Exit Explained 'Beyond the Gates' gave Derek a dramatic goodbye, and Ben Gavin knows soap fans may not say goodbye forever. By Darrell Marrow Published May 29 2026, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Charles Snitchler

No one is safe on Beyond the Gates, and Derek Baldwin’s exit proved it. The CBS daytime soap stunned viewers when Derek, played by Ben Gavin, left the series. Beyond the Gates premiered on CBS in February 2025, and fans can’t get enough. The soap takes place in Fairmont Crest, a wealthy gated community in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

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The drama follows the Dupree family, a powerful Black family with money, status, secrets, and plenty of messy relationships. The show stars Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree, Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree, Daphnee Duplaix as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, and Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree. Derek entered Beyond the Gates as a devoted firefighter and Ashley Morgan’s love interest. However, the show did not let him settle in for long. Shortly after viewers got attached to him, Derek was gone.

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Why did Derek Baldwin leave ‘Beyond the Gates'?

Derek left because the show killed him off as part of a major storyline. He died in the May 20 episode after taking a bullet meant for Jacob during the climax of the blood plasma sting operation. Doctors later pronounced him dead at the hospital. The storyline turned Derek into a hero in his final moments, but that did not make the exit any less shocking.

Ben said the news surprised him, too. He told TV Insider that learning Derek would die was a shock. “It was definitely a shocker,” Ben said. “They made it pretty clear this was something that they needed, and for the sake of the story, it couldn’t just be anyone. It had to be someone that they started to really care about to hook the audience, and I understood that.”

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He also said executive producer Julie Hanan Carruthers revealed the decision months earlier. She explained that the story needed a meaningful loss. “She made it pretty clear that, ‘You’re gonna die a hero,’” he recalled. “And Derek’s got a hero complex, so it’s only fitting. I get the nature of it, but it didn’t make it any less difficult to swallow.”

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Was Derek Baldwin’s death expected?

Ben admitted he had noticed Derek’s vulnerable position on the show. Derek did not have a major family unit around him, and the character had fewer roots in Fairmont Crest than some of the other players. Ben said he knew Derek could become expendable because the show had not built out his parents, siblings, or a larger personal world. However, he also credited the writers with giving Derek more value and making him less of a pushover.

Even with Derek dead, Ben did not completely close the door on returning. Dreams, flashbacks, ghostly visits, secret twins, and surprise resurrections are real possibilities in soap land. Ben said that if the show calls his name, he will be there.