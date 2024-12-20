Why Was 'The Talk' Canceled? The Daytime Show's Fans Were Worried About Its Future at CBS Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood ended the show's 15-season run. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 20 2024, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

The Talk had been in the daytime TV zeitgeist since Roseanne star Sara Gilbert pitched the idea to the network. On Oct. 18, 2010, the series replaced popular soap opera As The World Turns and was led by Sara, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne. However, through the years, the show saw many cast changes and internal and external crises. So, why was The Talk canceled? Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was 'The Talk' canceled?

Rumblings about The Talk's cancellation began around March 2024. The Sun reported then that fans were concerned about the show's future after seeing CBS's lineup. In November 2024, the network announced plans to release a Black-led soap opera called Beyond The Gates. Beyond The Gates is expected to air in 2025. Many fans wondered if how The Talk would fare with the soap being added to the lineup.

The Talk was also the network's lowest rated show as it entered its 14th and final season. Other factors, including Sharon Osbourne's departure from The Talk in 2021 after she defended Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle, leading to an ongoing feud with current host Sheryl Underwood, led to the show's run ending sooner than the hosts would've liked.

Article continues below advertisement

The daytime series was also reportedly having trouble competing with its peers such as The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, as well as the influx of new media like podcasts and social media leading the news landscape.

Article continues below advertisement

How did ‘The Talk’ end?

The Talk said goodbye all week during its finale week, which began on Monday, Dec. 16. The finale included multiple nods to the last cast of co-hosts, who have been together in the show's later years, with Akbar, Jerry, Amanda, Natalie, and Sheryl saying their goodbyes to the audience and each other, at least professionally, since they told Us Weekly their group chat remains open.

While fans were upset the show's ending was happening in general, many of its day one viewers wondered why the show's 14-season sendoff didn't include the original hosts, including its founder, Sara.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the finale, The Talk's Executive Producer, Rob Crabbe, confirmed that all previous hosts would be remembered in a package that aired as the show wrapped up. However, he said he felt the show's final moments should've been dedicated to the ones who stayed until the very end.

Article continues below advertisement

"The show at its core is about these five people who get along very well, who enjoy being with each other and get to share their opinions on television every day,” Crabbe explained to Deadline. "I didn’t want to go away from the core tenet of the show.”

Article continues below advertisement

The hosts seemingly agreed, telling Us Weekly the bond and "chemistry" they shared while taping the show each week was unmatched. Sheryl, who had been with the series since Season 2, shared how much all of the hosts gained new skills from working together that will take them into their new chapters.