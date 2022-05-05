Sharon Osbourne Used Ketamine Therapy After Leaving 'The Talk' — Why? (EXCLUSIVE)

For years, TV host Sharon Osbourne has been a beloved staple on the entertainment talk show, The Talk. In March 2021, Sharon received major backlash after publicly defending Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan after he openly criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

A few weeks later, it was announced that Sharon had officially left the pop culture talk show. Since exiting the show, Sharon revealed to The Times that she underwent ketamine therapy. She said she received death threats and "couldn’t stop crying."