Maurice Johnson No Longer Plays Ted in 'Beyond the Gates' — Why Did He Leave? "I know it's none of my business but I have ZERO understanding as to why you aren't returning as Ted." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 16 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET

A new face popped up in the Maryland suburb of Fairmont Crest during the May 15, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates on CBS, and some fans were definitely caught off guard. It looks like Maurice Johnson, who originally played Ted Richardson, has been replaced by actor Keith D. Robinson. Not uncommon in soap operas, but certainly not appreciated!

Maurice had been in the role since the show’s February 2025 debut, appearing in 52 episodes, just long enough for viewers to become accustomed to seeing him as Ted. But then, out of nowhere, came a major casting shakeup. While Ted isn’t leaving the show, the actor behind him clearly is, leaving fans wondering what prompted the switch. Here’s what we know.

Why did Ted leave 'Beyond the Gates'?

Source: CBS

Ted didn’t leave Beyond the Gates, but the original actor who played him did. Maurice Johnson’s last episode aired on May 14, 2025, and the very next day, viewers saw Keith D. Robinson step into the role. CBS didn’t offer any explanation for the abrupt switch, they simply swapped out the characters in front of fans’ faces. Naturally, the recast didn’t go unnoticed.

On several of Maurice’s Instagram posts, fans flooded the comments, confused and disappointed by the change. "I know it’s none of my business, but I have ZERO understanding as to why you aren’t returning as Ted b/c you’re doing such a good job. I do hope it’s because you wanted to leave and better is on the way! one person wrote.

Keith D. Robinson now plays the role of Ted on 'Beyond the Gates.'

Others insisted it was their business, especially as loyal viewers, while many simply used the space to express how sad they were by the recast. "It broke my heart to see a new 'Ted'! Your presence will be missed on the show, and I look forward to your future endeavors!" one fan shared. Since CBS didn't address the recast head-on, rumors have begun to swirl. Some believe CBS made the call to recast, not Maurice, while others claim he wasn’t fired.

There’s even speculation that behind-the-scenes drama may have played a role, particularly involving his on-screen wife, played by Daphnée Duplaix. But Maurice addressed that rumor directly on Threads (more on that below), which makes the most plausible explanation either a scheduling conflict, a mutual decision to part ways, or CBS simply wanting to shake things up.

Was Maurice Johnson feuding with 'Beyond the Gates' cast member Daphnée Duplaix?

It appears the rumors suggesting Maurice was feuding with Daphnée are false, as he seemed to address them directly on Threads. In a March 24, 2025, post, Maurice wrote, "From the horse's mouth ... neither are true, so whoever Sandra Rose is didn’t get this from CBS or my co-star. Please don’t spread BS that someone pulled out of the air."

In another post, he added, "The chemistry on screen reflects a lot, and it’s definitely not problems. I’m just perplexed as to how one would automatically assume a professional, educated actor has on-set problems with the person who plays their spouse day in and day out. This is the problem when people want to be first to report something and start a whole narrative themselves."