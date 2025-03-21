Who Plays Little Jack on ‘When Calls the Heart'? All About the Young Actor “I think they (the twins) were ready to move on and we, of course, only want what is best for them,” series star Erin Krakow said of the recast. By Danielle Jennings Published March 21 2025, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark Channel/IMDB

Although audiences may not like it when it happens, but the common practice of recasting a character on a television show dates back decades. On the popular Canadian series When Calls the Heart, the casting of the character of Little Jack has undergone some changes.

The role of Little Jack Thornton has been portrayed by three people — When Calls The Heart recast the role a few years ago. Recasting child characters is pretty common in the world of entertainment due to writers choosing to age a character between seasons.

Who plays Little Jack Thornton on ‘When Calls the Heart'?

Young actor Hyland Goodrich currently plays the role of Little Jack Thornton, which he took over back in 2021. Due to the unexpected nature of physically changing the character, many fans had questions. Speaking of the casting decision, series star Erin Krakow previously provided a bit of insight into why Hyland replaced twin actors Gunnar and Lincoln Taylor.

“I think they (the twins) were ready to move on and we, of course, only want what is best for them. So, we’re off and running with Hyland and I think that everyone is just going to love him,” Krakow said, per Celebrating the Soaps.

When did the recasting take place?

Gunnar and Lincoln last played Little Jack on the series through Season 9 for its first two episodes, but beginning with the third episode of the season, Hyland stepped into the role that he has occupied ever since. In the four years since Hyland took on the role fans have embraced him, but many initially believed that he would only be temporary and that the Taylor twins would eventually return, according to Celebrating the Soaps.

What is ‘When Calls the Heart’ about?

Set in 1910, the Canadian Western series, which premiered in 2014, centers on “Elizabeth Thatcher, a young woman from a wealthy family who moves to the small town of Coal Valley to be a teacher. 'As she struggles to adapt to living on the western frontier, she makes new friends including the local Mounted Police Officer, Jack Thornton,” according to IMDB.

When the series began airing on the Hallmark channel its popularity significantly increased, which led to the series being consistently renewed before making its way to Netflix for years and also Peacock.

The 12th season of When Calls the Heart ends with the season finale on March 23 on Hallmark. Speaking about what fans can expect in the season finale, series star Kevin McGarry revealed that fans are in for a wild ride. “Again, with the changing of one’s reality, the potential of Season 13 could be rife with new story for Elizabeth and Nathan and Little Jack and Allie,” he said on the Official Hearties Aftershow.