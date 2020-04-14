Don Knotts' Exit From 'The Andy Griffith Show' Explained — 55 Years Later

It seems Don left the comedy all those years ago due to miscommunication with the show's star, Andy Griffith. "I left because Andy said he would never do the show more than five years," Don explained in a previous interview . "I had a five-year contract and during the fifth season I thought 'I better start looking around for more work.'"

And that's exactly what he did. "I wound up getting an offer from Universal to do movies and do my own pictures," he further explained. "And then Andy suddenly said he was going to stay on another two or three years. I hadn't signed but I had said I would and I had focused all my attention in that direction and I don't know, I just went ahead."

The decision wasn't easy for Don. In fact, it was quite a difficult time for him. "It was a tough time for me because I enjoyed the show so much that I hated to leave," he explained. "I never expected it to go on."

The show went on for three more full seasons lasting from 1965 until 1968. Don made guest appearances in two episodes in Seasons 6 and 7, and one episode in Season 8.