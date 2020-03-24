The Real Reason Why Radar Left M*A*S*H

The decision to walk away from M*A*S*H did not come easy for Gary. But he opted to put family before his work. According to director Charles S. Dubin, there were multiple reasons why Gary decided to walk away.

"Gary Burghoff always made me feel sorry for him," Charles told the Television Academy Foundation in a series of interviews on M*A*S*H. "Because he felt, not neglected, but he felt he wasn't getting his proper dues."