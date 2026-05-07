Why Did Erin Leave the YouTube Group Smosh, and What Will She Do Next? She went on to share how her time as Smosh exceeded her expectations. ... "I will never take that for granted." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 7 2026, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / Erin Dougal

The YouTube sketch comedy-improv collective Smosh has just gotten a bit smaller with the departure of Erin Dougal. The influencer started out working as an assistant for the group and eventually became the main channel's director.

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Despite her rapid success within the company, Erin has decided to part ways with the group. Fans of the YouTube channel are now asking: Why did she leave, and what's next for the influencer?

Source: YouTube / Erin Dougal

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Why did Erin leave Smosh?

As fans ask Erin why she chose to leave, the influencer has shared a YouTube video explaining her decision. In it, she calls Smosh "A huge part of my life for the past four and a half years." She went on to share how her time at Smosh exceeded her expectations, revealing several career highlights and how grateful she is for those moments. Erin shared, "I will never take that for granted."

In a moment that was arguably Erin verbalizing her resume for any potential new employers that may be watching, the influencer discussed all the opportunities she had at Smosh, things she learned, and endeavors she got to pursue.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @erindougal

While sharing, Erin admitted that she almost teared up, but she also assured fans that she's happy with her decision. She revealed, "I got to really grow up and find myself at Smosh." That said, it seems that in growing up at Smosh, Erin grew out of it. While acknowledging that Smosh was her "dream job," Erin felt that it was time to move forward with something new.

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In a particularly vulnerable moment, Erin shared that she's struggled with feeling undeserving or like she should settle for what she knows she can get, rather than aiming for more. Proving how much she's changed while at Smosh, the influencer revealed that she felt there wasn't room for her to grow there anymore. "I was keeping myself small out of the comfort of others and familiarity."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @erindougal

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Erin continued that, in the past, she's felt people only enjoyed her content because of Smosh, but recently, people have taken an interest in Erin as an individual. In short, her influence has grown enough from Smosh that Erin can likely be successful on her own at this point.

While acknowledging that she may fail, particularly if she's going solo too soon, Erin brought it back to her previous insecurities with, "I can't help but wonder, what if me finally trying leads to the things that I've deemed are too good for me?" On that same note, the influencer admitted to helping other YouTubers because it "felt safer" than striking out on her own.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @erindougal

What's next for Erin?

The influencer has decided to start her very own YouTube channel featuring her solo content, which she describes as "stupid." While she will post fresh content on her social media as well, Erin has expressed that the YouTube content is longer and more heavily produced, urging fans to turn there for her main work.