What Exactly Has Anthony Padilla Been up to Since Leaving Smosh?

The internet celebrity announced his decision to step back from Smosh in June 2017, admitting that as the enterprise grew he felt more and more restricted.

"I had to come to terms with the fact that Smosh being part of a company has put all of my creative decisions through a filter of what’s appropriate for the Smosh brand as deemed by the company," he explained in a YouTube video. "I need to feel that happiness [of creative freedom] again."

Still, Anthony has nothing but love for his co-founder, who he met in sixth grade. "I’m so sad to see this chapter of my life coming to a close, but I will continue to support Ian and wish nothing but the best for him and the brand we created together," the influencer shared in a statement.