Harry Styles Fans Are Angry With Social Media Personality Brittany Broski

However, Hannah says, "In comes the toxicity, which is never being able to live up to like, 'stans standards,' there will always be stans that are 'better stans than you,' or 'loves them more,' that's just the reality."

She adds, "Because Brittany Broski does not have Harry Styles in her Spotify Wrapped, people are really upset with her ... and saying that she's kind of capitalizing off of the popularity of Harry but not really following through or being 'big enough' of a stan and she got to meet him."