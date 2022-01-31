Hoda Kotb Announces She and Joel Schiffman Have Split

Hoda Kotb Announces She and Joel Schiffman Have SplitBy Pippa Raga
Jan. 31 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
After getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman in November 2019, Today host Hoda Kotb has announced that she and Joel have gone their separate ways.
Hoda shared the news with her viewers on the air on Monday, Jan. 31. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.
Why did Hoda and Joel break up?
"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," the TV host continued. She and Joel share daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 2. Haley was adopted in 2017, and Hope was adopted two years later, in 2019.
The former couple dated for six years before Joel popped the question on a tropical vacation. Then, their wedding was postponed several times as a result of COVID-19. "We're just trying to make sure that everyone can travel," Hoda told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager in July 2021, when the plan was still to get married and the variable at hand was picking a date.
"It was a destination wedding, which would mean people getting on planes," Hoda said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2020 of the beachside ceremony the couple had envisioned. "We were kind of holding out to see what could happen, but the destination we were going to is turning into one of the [COVID-19] hot spots. So, it looks like we may have to postpone."
"We want to do it in a place that we love deep in our soul that means a lot to us and we want our closest to come," she revealed on her show to Jenna. "But Joel kept saying, 'Why are we waiting? Let's just go already.'"
On the air, Hoda said that she struggled with how and whether to say something to her audience, but decided to reveal what was happening in her personal life after fans had written in asking why she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.
"This is weird and awkward," she told Jenna, adding that she was having a hard time going public with the news of her breakup after having openly shared so many of the couple's happy memories over the years. "I was really struggling with this, I was like, 'What do I say, how do I say it?'"
As for why the couple broke up? "It's not like something happened," Hoda explained. "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."