Issa Rae Abruptly Canceled a Sold-Out Show at the Kennedy Center — Here's Why

The start of President Donald Trump's second term has been nothing short of chaotic. Within the first few weeks of taking office, he has spent most of his time writing executive orders. His directives have included banning transgender women from participating in women's sports, declassifying records regarding the JFK assassination, and ending DEI programs in the federal government. He also told the U.S. Treasury to stop minting pennies.

President Trump has not limited his interests to those that are political in nature. On Feb. 7, 2025, he announced his intention to become chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He promptly fired 18 Democratic appointees and was unanimously elected a few days later. The consequences of this action were almost immediate. Insecure creator and star Issa Rae announced she was canceling her sold-out show at the venue. Here's what we know.

Why did Issa Rae cancel her Kennedy Center show?

The Kennedy Center is a cultural institution that has housed some of the best performances and entertainers in the country. Beyond their regular shows, each year the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor pay tribute to people who contribute wonderful things to the fabric of America.

Issa's decision to cancel her shows was undoubtedly a difficult one to make. In an Instagram Story, the writer/actor thanked her fans and the Kennedy Center for selling out her show. She continued, "Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue." All tickets for her show will be refunded.