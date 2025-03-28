These Are the Factors That Pushed [SPOILER] to Kill Katie in 'Adolescence' How could a 13-year-old commit such an unthinkable crime? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 28 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix drama Adolescence. The four-part limited crime drama Adolescence dropped on Netflix on March 13, 2025, bringing a gripping and unsettling perspective on teen life. Starring Stephen Graham, the series delves into male rage and "the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media," the actor shared with Tudum. These themes take shape through the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of Katie Leonard (Emilia Holliday), who attends his school.

Adolescence was filmed in one continuous take, meaning "There’s no cuts... no edits," director Philip Barantini explained, making the events take shape in real time as Jamie’s family grapples with the accusations and a case is built against him. In the end, it’s revealed that Jamie did, in fact, kill Katie, but why? What would prompt a 13-year-old to commit such a heinous act? And, perhaps the biggest question of all: Is Adolescence based on a true story? We’ve got the answers.

Why did Jamie kill Katie in 'Adolescence'?

Source: Netflix

Jamie does kill Katie in Adolescence, and he does so for several reasons, including "his lack of self-esteem, perceived bullying at school, and access to online incel propaganda," according to Tudum. What ultimately pushes him over the edge and leads him to stab her is when she "publicly accuses Jamie of being an incel on Instagram." Unable to cope with the humiliation, his anger spirals out of control.

Throughout Adolescence, Jamie insists he’s innocent and had no role in Katie’s death. However, the writers and director make it clear they want the truth to be known. By the end of Episode 1, detectives overseeing the case reveal CCTV footage showing Jamie stabbing Katie multiple times in the parking lot. After 13 months, Jamie finally confesses and, in a phone call to his father, says he plans to plead guilty to the murder charge.

Source: Netflix

Is the Netflix crime drama 'Adolescence' based on a true story?

Adolescence isn’t based on a true story, but it is inspired by real events that Stephen learned about in the news, particularly those involving young males and knife crimes. "There was an incident where a young boy [allegedly] stabbed a girl," Stephen told Tudum.

He continued, "It shocked me. I was thinking, 'What’s going on? What’s happening in society where a boy stabs a girl to death? What’s the inciting incident here?' And then it happened again, and it happened again, and it happened again. I really just wanted to shine a light on it and ask, 'Why is this happening today? What’s going on? How have we come to this?'" For reference, Stephen also co-created and co-wrote the series.