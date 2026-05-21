Why Did Joe Rogan Apologize to Theo Von? — The Podcasters' Feud, Explained "I’ve been saying this since last year that Joe is an A-hole to Theo every time they podcast together." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 21 2026, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions mental health issues and suicide. It seems the feud between Joe Rogan and Theo Von has finally come to a close — at least, that's what their intertwined fan bases are hoping — as Joe has apologized to his fellow podcaster.

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However, not everyone is clear on why Joe owed Theo an apology. For those who haven't been staying updated on the feud, here's a breakdown of what happened, Joe's expression of remorse, and Theo's response.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Joe Rogan apologize to Theo Von?

It all started last month, when Theo was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. During the show, Theo expressed some concerns about the state of the world, within the same conversation about how he wants to get off SSRIs he's currently using. Joe, who has often stated his belief that SSRIs are dangerous, encouraged Theo to get off them and said that he'll feel better if he does.

Several weeks later, Joe was speaking with a different guest on his podcast and shared that he was worried about Theo and thought the comedian might take his own life. "You hear stuff like that, and you just go, 'I've known too many people that I didn't think were gonna kill themselves and then did,'" Joe said. "And then he [Theo] goes down these spirals where he starts talking about world events, and freaking out, and I'm like, 'I gotta help this dude.'"

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Source: Facebook / @America First HQ

While Joe famously doesn't read any of the comments attached to his content, somehow, he got the message that fans were angry at him for seemingly attacking Theo. In a third Joe Rogan Experience episode tied to this saga, the podcaster took the opportunity to publicly apologize.

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The comedian said, "I apologized to Theo. He knows I love him, and he said that, and we laughed, and we joked around about it, and I apologized for the way I talked about this." He went on to say that the comments (which he totally hasn't read, guys) about how he was trying to paint Theo in a bad light were incorrect.

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