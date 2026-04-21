Katie Sigmond Made the Same Mistake Twice and Went to Jail for It “Would rather give ya’ll a heads up before any rumors start.” By Jennifer Farrington Published April 21 2026, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@katiesigmond

If you’re a fan or follower of social media influencer Katie Sigmond, or maybe even a paid subscriber to her behind-the-scenes content, you may have heard she went to jail in mid-April 2026. But don’t worry, it wasn’t for a lengthy period of time. In fact, her “jail sentence” lasted just four days, and she was back home shortly after.

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Still, the incident that led her somewhere most people never imagine they’ll end up actually dates back to the year prior. In a GRWM for jail video shared on Instagram on April 17, 2026, Katie explained what she did wrong and what she’s learned from it all. Here’s what got her behind bars, twice.

Why did Katie Sigmond go to jail?

Katie Sigmond went to jail twice for driving under the influence (DUI), and it all stems back to 2025, when she says she “went through a little bit of a spiral.” At the time, she said she had lost her dog, and a lot of her friends “betrayed” her.

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So, one night, Katie went out and had a few glasses of wine and said she felt fine to drive home. Basically, she thought she was under the legal limit and in the clear. But as she was driving, she said her old, loud 1960s truck caused her tires to squeal as she drove up a hill, which apparently caught the attention of a police officer. He then pulled her over and asked if she had been drinking.

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Thinking she was under the legal limit, she was honest and said yes. So, the officer had her perform some field sobriety tests, and she was taken to jail. But it seems her stay at that time was only for a short period, perhaps just an overnight hold.

Then, about two months later, during Fourth of July weekend, she went to a lake with friends, had a few drinks, and again believed she was OK to drive herself home. But on the way back, she was pulled over again, by the same officer, and the same thing happened. At this point, it sounds like Katie was hit with two DUIs within just a few months, though she didn’t explicitly state she was charged with DUI.

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Fast forward to April 2026, and Katie is preparing for court, likely to address the charges and possibly serve time, which she ended up doing. Four days after sharing her GRWM-for-jail video, she returned to Instagram to let fans know she had just gotten back from jail after spending four days there.

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Afterward, she said she took some time to read through the comments people left, many of which criticized her and her actions and questioned why she thought it was OK to get behind the wheel after drinking. And here’s what she had to say about that.

Katie Sigmond admitted she “made a mistake” by drinking and driving.

While Katie says she thought she would be fine when she told the cop she had been drinking, since she believed she was under the legal limit, she also admitted, “I made a mistake.” She added that she “learned [her] lesson” and said she had moved to Nashville, where she felt it was more common for people to have a drink or two and still drive.

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