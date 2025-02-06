Dr. Kayse Shrum Has Resigned as the President of Oklahoma State University Dr. Kayse Shrum was the first woman to lead a public research university in Oklahoma. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 6 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Dr. Kayse Shrum resigned as the president of Oklahoma State University. She made history as the first woman to lead a public research institution in Oklahoma.

In a press release, the OSU/A&M Board of Regents stated that Dr. Shrum's resignation officially took effect on Monday, February 3. As we await further information, one major question remains: Why did Dr. Kayse Shrum resign as OSU's president? Here's what you need to know.

Why did Dr. Kayse Shrum resign as OSU's president?

As of now, Dr. Kayse Shrum has not revealed why she resigned as the president of Oklahoma State University after less than four years on the job. The OSU/A&M Board of Regents also did not provide any details regarding her departure in their press release.

However, NonDoc recently reported that Dr. Shrum's resignation came shortly after the board held an executive session to discuss a potential investigation into the mishandling of state-funded allocations for the university's STEM-related Innovation Foundation. The board also approved motions to halt funding and new hires for the foundation without prior approval.

According to The Oklahoman, two executives with the Innovation Foundation, Elizabeth Pollard and Jerome Loughridge, have also resigned. So, this leads to speculation that their departures — and Dr. Shrum's — may be linked to the possible investigation.

Dr. Kayse Shrum denied resigning due to any misconduct.

Following the publication of the NonDoc article, Dr. Kayse Shrum released a statement that seemed to address the mishandled funds.

"My core values are integrity, excellence, and service. These values have guided every decision I have made as a leader," she said. "I have always led with honesty, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right for students, faculty, and the great state of Oklahoma. Any suggestion to the contrary is simply not true. My dedication to this university has been rooted in integrity and a steadfast belief in OSU’s mission."

Dr. Shrum also expressed her deep appreciation for Oklahoma State University, saying, "I have loved Oklahoma State University all my life. Serving as its president has been the highest honor of my career, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a remarkable institution."

The Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents has accepted the resignation of President Kayse Shrum and released the following statement.https://t.co/I3jDHbgBBq pic.twitter.com/SWtQhMDXCu — Oklahoma State Univ. (@okstate) February 5, 2025

"As I step away from this role, my heart is full of gratitude for the students who have inspired me every day, for the faculty and staff who work tirelessly to shape the future leaders, and for the OSU community that embodies the Cowboy spirit," she added. "I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished together, expanding opportunities, fostering innovation, and strengthening OSU's impact across our great state and beyond."

She concluded her statement by saying, "Though I may not longer serve as president, I will always be part of the Cowboy family. OSU will always have my heart, and I will forever be it's champion, standing firmly in my integrity, my love for this university, and my belief in the students who carry its legacy forward."