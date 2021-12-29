Why Did Kendall Roy Steal Those Batteries in Season 2 of HBO's 'Succession'?

Ken always imagined himself as the media conglomerate's successor, as Daddy's favorite, but Logan has three other bratty kids, all of whom are, too, trying to snatch the top spot at Waystar Royco. OK, so Connor (Alan Ruck) really only cares about the money, but that's beside the point.

Over the course of Succession's three incredible seasons, we've seen Kendall be selfish, desperate, vengeful, resentful, and most of all, downright miserable.