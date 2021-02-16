Kevin James Debuts New Bald Look in 'The Crew,' Netflix's Latest TV Comedy

Jam-packed with unexpected narrative twists and laugh-out-loud funny jokes, the recently released The Crew is bound to become a big hit on Netflix.

Starring Jillian Mueller, Freddie Stroma, and Kevin James — who debuted a brand-new bald look in the Season 1 premiere — the 10-episode-long TV comedy captures the everyday life of the people behind the Bobby Spencer Racing team. So, did Kevin shave his head in preparation for his role as Kevin Gibson? Why did he decide to change his appearance?