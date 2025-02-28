Six Flags Great Adventure Says Goodbye to Kingda Ka — Here's Why It Closed Kingda Ka was controllably imploded on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 28 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: X / @photo_parks

In November 2024, after months of endless rumors and speculation, Six Flags Great Adventure announced that Kingda Ka had permanently closed. The steel roller coaster, which opened in May 2005 and remained the tallest in the world until its closure, was a favorite for thrill-seekers.

Demolition on the ride began in January 2025, with the implosion happening at 6:50 a.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. While many fans mourn the loss, some are wondering: Why did Kingda Ka close? Here's what you need to know!

Why did Kingda Ka close?

When park officials announced Kingda Ka's closure, they explained it was part of a larger expansion project that would also retire the Green Lantern coaster. We'll dive into that a little later, but for now, it seems Kingda Ka's closure was also driven by rising repair costs and various challenges the park faced with the ride.

As beloved as it was, Kingda Ka had its fair share of issues. In its first few years, it suffered significant damage, including being struck by lightning in 2009 and enduring significant damage before Hurricane Irene hit the Jersey Shore in 2011. Then, in 2018, Six Flags Great Adventure faced a fine for mishandling and failing to report a broken shoulder harness on Kingda Ka.

Footage of the Kingda Ka implosion from this morning at Six Flags Great Adventure: pic.twitter.com/QNCpI77a6Z — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) February 28, 2025

In 2019, a doctor filed a lawsuit against Six Flags in federal court, claiming that taller riders could experience "extreme speed and torqueing forces," with the harnesses potentially causing injuries. The plaintiff, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall (three inches below the posted height limit), said he suffered multiple back injuries after riding Kingda Ka in 2017. Six Flags filed to dismiss the lawsuit, and while parts of the motion were granted, the case remained open as of 2020.

In June 2023, Kingda Ka was shut down for some time to repair a mechanical failure in its launch system. By late 2024, rumors started swirling about the ride's permanent closure, and as we now know, those rumors turned out to be true — and Kingda Ka is no more.

Kingda Ka's replacement will open in 2026.

After announcing Kingda Ka's closure, Six Flags revealed plans to remove the ride to make room for a new, "multi-record-breaking launched roller coaster," set to open in 2026. Along with Kingda Ka, the amusement park would also retire Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom, Green Lantern, the Parachute Drop ride, and Twister (a HUSS Top Spin) to accommodate the new attraction.

It’s obnoxious to expect every new ride addition to be a large scale thrill coaster and complain when it isn’t… BUT in Kingda Ka’s case it better be something massive and highly thrilling that breaks records. Nothing less. The king deserves a worthy replacement — astrollacium (New account) (@_astro_2003) January 22, 2025

"In 2026, we’ll unveil an all-new, multi-record-breaking launch coaster, a must-ride attraction sure to capture fans' imaginations," Six Flags Great Adventure said in a November 2024 press release. "To make way for this landmark addition, the park has retired the Kingda Ka and Green Lantern coasters, with construction beginning soon."