Consumers Plan for an Economic Blackout of Amazon and Other Retailers on Feb. 28 "No Amazon, No Walmart, No Best Buy, Nowhere!" the grassroots movement proposed to consumers in February 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 26 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: MEGA/Instagram/@thepeoplesunionusa

The term “money talks” exists for a reason. When you take money away from powerful entities — like retailers — you’re bound to get the people’s attention.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the social and political unrest some are experiencing, the prices for necessary items such as homes, clothes, and eggs have skyrocketed due to inflation. In February 2025, a grassroots movement sparked online, demanding for consumers to participate in an economic blackout on Feb. 28. Here’s what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

What is the Feb. 28 economic blackout?

The People's Union USA introduced the Feb. 28 economic blackout initiative. The organization shared on its website that it’s not a political party and its mission is to “take back control of our economy, government and future of our country.” John Schwarz is the movement’s founder and introduced the economic blackout to his Instagram followers in February 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The People’s Union USA shared its call to action on its website. John and his team asked consumers to avoid all unnecessary in-person or online purchases, from midnight on Feb. 27 through midnight on Saturday, March 1. “No Amazon, No Walmart, No Best Buy, Nowhere!” the site read, adding, “Do not spend money on: Fast food, gas, major retailers. Do not use credit or debit cards for non-essential spending.”

Article continues below advertisement

The economic blackout also proposed that consumers boycott specific retailers for one week during March and April 2025. Some retailers include Amazon from March 7-14, Nestle from March 21-28, Walmart from April 7-14, and General Mills from April 21-28. Per Austin, Texas’s the Statesman, another retailer is expected to be added to the boycott list on April 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is the economic blackout happening?

The People’s Union USA proposed the economic blackout on its website and on social media in solidarity with the unforeseen costs accruing in the U.S. Through the initiative, the group plans to show retailers and its CEOs that “we have the power.” John also shared on Instagram that he hoped the movement would stop the “corporate greed” Americans have long endured.

“For our entire lives, they have told us we have no choice,” he said in an Instagram video. “That we have to accept these insane prices, the corporate greed, the billionaire tax breaks, all while we struggle to just to get by.”

Article continues below advertisement