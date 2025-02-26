iPhone Users Noticed an Issue With Dictation That Replaces the Word 'Racist' With 'Trump' Apple released a statement about the dictation issue. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 26 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Getty

If you are like one of millions of iPhone users who use the dictation feature to text or write documents in your device, then you know how accurate the translation is most, though not all, of the time. So when some users found that their iPhone's translation of saying the word 'racist' came out as 'Trump,' there were a lot of questions about what happened.

Regardless of what kind of divide you have, or if you're more of an Android person, there is no denying that a speech-to-text translation feature in any phone isn't 100 percent accurate all the time. It usually requires a quick proofread of a text or email before sending it out, which honestly adds time to the task that should have been made easier with a lack of texting or typing. That being said, according to Apple, the 'racist' to 'Trump' translation is just another incorrect translation through dictation.

An apparent iPhone bug replaces the word 'racist' with 'Trump.'

Some iPhone users on social media posted about seeing Donald Trump's name come out on their phone when they spoke the word 'racist' into it. For some, though, the name was quickly replaced by the correct spelling of racist. Still, it led some to wonder if there might be a hacker behind the scenes at Apple who placed the error in the code on purpose.

"Someone hacked APPLE iPhones!" Someone posted on X (formerly Twitter). "This isn't a drill! Alex Jones posted about this intentional "glitch" earlier. Go onto your iPhone and select NOTES. Voice text racist and watch Trump's name flash on the screen." Another user tweeted, "Speak the word "racist" into your iPhone message app and the word "Trump" appears for a nanosecond. Alex Jones posted this earlier today. I just confirmed it. Apple has some rotten apples at work."

Ok. So this is real.

But, not everytime.

It did it the first time, then intermittently.

So, I recorded it.

Apple Voice to Text

Racist briefly shows Trump before switching.

Strange. pic.twitter.com/deVofTfYU8 — STSGROUPAZ (@stsgroupaz) February 25, 2025

Apparently, the issue might have to do with phonetics and the way the software at first hears a user say the word 'racist.' While many users aren't buying that, Apple did release a statement to share that they are aware of the issue. "We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today," the statement said, per CNN.

Google's speech-to-text feature does not have the same dictation issue.

The issue seems to be solely at Apple. Although Android phones have a similar talk-to-text feature for documents, texts, and anywhere else a user would type words, there is no automatic translation of speaking the word 'racist' and momentarily getting a translated text of 'Trump' on the screen.

Major Scandal Breaking! Apple iPhones now replace the word racist with Trump! pic.twitter.com/buaqR3AxY1 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 25, 2025