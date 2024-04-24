Home > FYI Why Is My iPhone Alarm Not Going Off? Help! "I had to go buy an alarm clock months ago because I couldn’t trust my iPhone’s alarm." By Melissa Willets Apr. 24 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You have somewhere to be. Something to get up for! And so, before bed, you set your iPhone alarm, not even questioning its reliability (it's Apple!), and drift off to sleep. But hours later, you are jolted awake by the fear that you overslept — and it's true! Your iPhone alarm never went off. What gives?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Read on to find out what to do if, like many other users, your iPhone alarm isn't going off. Is there a fix for the issue? Or do you have to find another solution to curb oversleeping? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, why is my iPhone alarm not going off?

This 2023 post in an Apple support forum encapsulates the experience of many of us with iPhones: "More often than not, my alarms make zero noise. I had to go buy an alarm clock months ago because I couldn’t trust my iPhone’s alarm. It’s gotten even more unreliable since then."

The post goes on to claim, "I’ve noticed the alarm I have to end my sleep focus at 5:00 never makes any noise and doesn’t vibrate. Other alarms are hit and miss. This evening, for instance, an alarm I had to remind me to do something didn’t ring and didn’t vibrate. I checked and it isn’t set to 'none' for the sound. Neither is my sleep alarm. I just don’t know what to do to fix this."

Article continues below advertisement

More than 790 people chimed in to say they too have similar problems with their iPhone alarms. Suggestions for fixes included making sure your volume is turned up, and you're not on silent or vibrate mode.

And of course, you would want to make sure you haven't set the "do not disturb" mode on the phone. Finally, the typical tips for resolving a technical issue apply here, such as resetting the phone, and installing the latest updates.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not just that the volume is too low that your iPhone alarm isn't working.

On Reddit, other iPhone users think they may know why the alarms aren't sounding — and it has nothing to do with the volume being set too low or turned off.

Article continues below advertisement

New features on the latest phones could be to blame. One example is Attention Aware, which checks to see if you're paying attention to your (needy?) device.

As the New York Post reports, if Attention Aware thinks you're looking at your phone, the alarm may be disengaged. So be sure to turn the feature off under the settings menu in "Face ID & Passcode."

Article continues below advertisement

You'll also want to check on your StandBy mode settings, because this feature could be messing with your alarm as well. Simply deactivate StandBy to see if this resolves your problem.