Why Did Lynette Romero Leave KTLA? Here's What She Said

On Sep. 14, 2022, the official KTLA Twitter page posted an announcement about Lynette. They wrote, “After nearly 24 years at KTLA, our Lynette Romero has decided to move on and pursue another opportunity. We wish Lynette nothing but the best of luck on her next chapter.”

The clip added shows one of her former co-anchors (Sam Rubin) wishing her luck, letting her know she’ll be missed, and sending her well wishes for the future.