'Little People's' Matt Roloff and Fiancé Caryn Chandler Broke up, but Why? The couple had been together nearly seven years before parting ways. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 22 2025, 5:02 p.m. ET

Well, it’s official, folks, Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his fiancée Caryn Chandler, whom he’s been with for about seven years, have separated. We know, it’s a hard pill to swallow, especially since the photos they shared on Instagram always painted a picture of a happy, carefree couple.

Matt announced the breakup via his Instagram account on July 22, 2025. But this isn’t the first news we’re hearing of Matt and Caryn parting ways. Some followers were already speculating back in April 2025 that the two had quietly split. So maybe things went south earlier than his July announcement? Nonetheless, here’s what Matt had to say about the breakup with Caryn.

Why did Matt Roloff and Caryn break up?

Matt Roloff didn’t offer an explicit explanation as to why he and Caryn Chandler called off their engagement and ended their relationship. However, the couple had run into a few roadblocks that postponed their wedding plans, and maybe it eventually got to a point that created some distance between them, though that part is just speculation.

For a quick recap, Matt and Caryn began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2023. By May 2024, they were expected to say their “I do’s,” but had to put things on hold because Matt’s mother was dealing with health issues, a source told The U.S. Sun. Given how close Matt is to his mom, it’s understandable that their plans were delayed.

On top of that, it also seemed like the couple couldn’t quite agree on certain wedding details, such as how big the ceremony should be and where it would take place. That played out during Season 25 of Little People, Big World. Fast forward to July 22, 2025, and Matt shared an announcement on Instagram confirming the news of their split. He wrote, “I have some tough news to share… Caryn and I have decided to part ways and end our engagement.”

While he kept things short, Matt did mention that the two remain “amicable and will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared.” He went on to say, “Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time,” and added that he’s “committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead.” Comments were turned off on the post, which suggests he likely didn’t want to see the flood of reactions from the public.

Rumors of Matt and Caryn’s split began months before his Instagram announcement.

That said, this isn’t the first time fans have speculated about a possible breakup. In one of Matt’s older posts from a concert trip to Arizona with Caryn, a follower commented, “I thought they broke up. I’m confused,” and later added that they had seen rumors about it all over Instagram.

