Max B Was in Prison Due to a Highly Controversial Case The rapper was released after spending 16 years behind bars. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 10 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET

There are some narratives in music that keep audiences interested for years. The case of Max B is full of twists and turns, and the aftermath of the situation ended up sending the rapper to jail for 16 years.

Why did Max B go to prison? Here's what we know about the controversial case that changed the trajectory of the artist's life. The story escalated really quickly, and it involved the death of a person. Real life came fast for the performer behind "Money Make Me Feel Better."

Why did Max B go to prison?

It all began with the relationship established between the rapper and Gina Conway (via NikeTalk). The woman informed Max about Allan Plowden and said that he was in possession of a large amount of cash. Inspiration comes along with action. Max sent Gina and his stepbrother, Kelvin Leerdam, to Plowden's location. The plan was to rob the man and escape with the money, without getting caught.

Conway and Leerdam made their way to the hotel room, but Plowden wasn't alone, and he didn't have the money on him. His partner, David Taylor, was staying at the same hotel. Taylor attempted to confront Leerdam, but the robber's weapon went off, killing Taylor. A man's life was over, and everyone involved with the theft was now linked to a murder case.

Major crimes prompt the authorities to move quickly. Conway was more than willing to report on Max B and Leerdam's actions in exchange for benefits, which is why the police knew how the rapper orchestrated the robbery before everything went wrong. The process is long, but criminals get their due sentence in the end. Max B's involvement in the robbery and Taylor's death created the chain of events that sent him to prison for more than a decade.

Max B was set free after 16 years in jail.

Max B was allowed to walk away as a free man in November 2025. French Montana, who proved to be a friend of the rapper's over the years, posted about his release on his social media accounts. Max B is ready to perform in front of a crowd and release new music now that he's able to take control of his life.