Source: Getty

Michelle Carter Is Now a Free Woman — but Why Did She Want Boyfriend Conrad Roy to Die?

Starting in 2015, the case of Michelle Carter — a teen who was accused of encouraging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself via text — gripped the nation. The then-teenager had sent thousands of text messages to Roy in the weeks leading up to his suicide; many of these texts urged him to take his own life. 

He did so in July of 2014, and less than eight months later, Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Massachusetts. After her 2017 trial, Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail. She began serving time in early 2019.