Michelle Carter Is Now a Free Woman — but Why Did She Want Boyfriend Conrad Roy to Die?

Michelle Carter was the subject of the HBO documentary I Love You, Now Die in July of 2019, which introduced many for the first time to her case. Though her appeal was denied in early January of 2020, the woman at the center of the suicide-by-texting case is now a free woman. She was released from jail on Jan. 23, 2020.

Why did Michelle Carter want her boyfriend to die? Read on for the refresher on the case, her release, and what motivated her to text Roy about killing himself.