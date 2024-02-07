Home > Entertainment Mike Trapp Won't Host 'Um, Actually' Anymore — But You'll Still See Him on Dropout By Sara Belcher Feb. 7 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Dropout via YouTube

Since Um, Actually's premiere, former College Humor icon Mike Trapp has acted as the show's host. As just one of the frequent contributors to Dropout's content, he's become a staple for the streaming service. In an announcement shared on the official Um, Actually Twitter account, Mike officially passed the role onto Ify Nwadiwe and Brian David Gilbert — but why did the comedian decide to leave the well-loved Dropout show? Thankfully, there's a good reason behind it.

Why did Mike Trapp leave 'Um, Actually'?

Mike was one of the creators of Um, Actually and has stood behind the host's stand since the show first aired on the platform in 2015. In a Reddit post asking about his departure, Mike himself actually responded to the question, clarifying there was absolutely no bad blood in his decision to step down from the role. In fact, other great opportunities led to this decision.

"I’ve been doing Um, Actually on a freelance basis since 2020," he said in his response. "In 2021 I got a full-time job writing for a new show on Nickelodeon (Rock Paper Scissors, which, incidentally, is premiering this coming Monday 2/12! Please check it out!). This was great news for me, but meant I had to shift Um, Actually work to nights and weekends." Mike's new job is great news, but it's not the only factor contributing to his decision to leave Um, Actually.

"Then my wife and I had a baby and it was clear something had to give. I’ve been lucky enough to continue finding writing success... and writing narrative comedies was always my goal, so that’s where I’m putting my energy these days (or, at least, whatever energy remains after doing Dad Things)," he continued

From goblin thots to goblet squats! Everyone welcome our new Um, Actually host, the (other) thirstiest nerd on the internet and one of the most talented and hard-working lads I know, @IfyNwadiwe!!! https://t.co/lgXjv6zKBX pic.twitter.com/p1SSWxDXRU — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) February 6, 2024

Between the new baby and his new job writing full-time with Nickelodeon, Mike said that it was time to step down as the host of Um, Actually so he could focus on his other projects and his family. "It seemed like the right time to pass the Um, Actually torch, and I couldn’t be happier that Ify and [Brian David Gilbert] are taking over!" he wrote. The show is in good hands."

Is Mike Trapp leaving Dropout?

Though Mike will no longer be the plucky face hosting Um, Actually, his time with Dropout is far from over. In later comments to Redditors in the thread, he confirmed that he has some other content in the works with the streaming service. In fact, he'll appear as a contestant on this upcoming season of Um, Actually.