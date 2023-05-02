Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram/@mikewitchertv Meteorologist Mike Witcher Is Moving on From WBIR in Knoxville Why did Mike Witcher leave WBIR in Knoxville, Tenn.? The seasoned meteorologist has said goodbye. Now, fans want to know where he's heading next. By Tatayana Yomary May 2 2023, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Most of us would agree that our morning routine is pretty much the same, from self-grooming practices to watching the daily weather report. While some people utilize their smartphones and social media for weather updates, others prefer to turn on the morning news to get the tea from their go-to meteorologist.

Some Tennessee natives will be sad to learn that longtime meteorologist Mike Witcher is saying goodbye to WBIR in Knoxville. Aside from Mike preparing viewers for the weather, his charismatic personality served as a bonus for folks starting their days. So, what gives? Here’s the 4-1-1 on Mike Witcher's departure.

Why did Mike Witcher leave WBIR?

WBIR shares that Mike’s last day is May 5, 2023, and the choice to leave the network was Mike’s call. In an Instagram post shared by both Mike and WBIR on April 29, the network noted that Mike has "decided it's time to explore opportunities outside of WBIR." Mike also wrote his own message on Instagram the following day, expressing his gratitude.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote. “I spent the last 24 hours reading, responding, and reflecting on all your kind words! I couldn’t be more thankful for a community that not only lets me into your homes every morning but for a community that watched me grow and supported me over the years! I wouldn’t be where I am today without you, the viewer!” Mike went on to share that weather is his passion, and he promised that fans will see him doing what he loves in the future.

Mike first joined WBIR in 2005 and stayed with the network for nine years before exploring a role at WeatherNation TV in Denver. He ultimately decided to return home to WBIR in 2017 and remained with the network for several years before deciding to bid everyone farewell.

Where is Mike Witcher going?

As of this writing, WBIR shares that Mike will remain in the East Tennessee area, but there is no word on his joining another network or taking a break from meteorology.