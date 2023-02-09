Home > Television Source: Instagram Meteorologist Kate Bilo Was Moved to Daytime at Philadelphia's Channel 3 By Joseph Allen Feb. 9 2023, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

It's understandable when fans of a certain news channel get confused by what can seem like sudden shifts in the lineup. Philadelphia viewers of CBS Channel 3 were recently treated to such a shakeup when they discovered that Kate Bilo, who had been serving as the chief meteorologist for Channel 3 since 2015, would be stepping into a new role with the station. So what happened to Kate, anyway?

What happened to Kate Bilo?

Following an extended stint as the meteorologist who provided forecasts for the evening news on Channel 3, the news recently broke that Kate would be shifting over to daytime news coverage, where she would continue to do weather forecasts as well as produce additional features for Channel 3's streaming network. The move became effective Jan. 9, which is also when Bill Kelly, who hails from Washington, D.C., took over as the station's chief meteorologist.

Kate can now be seen on the noon and 4 p.m. airings of Eyewitness News, which airs on weekdays. Bill, meanwhile, can be seen on the network's 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. shows, and also taking part in Eyewitness News, which airs on Channel 57. This shakeup was the first for the network in some time, but it's one that Kate seemed to be happy about when it was first announced at the end of 2022.

Kate provided an update on Instagram at the time.

In an Instagram Live session in November, Kate provided an update to her viewers about the schedule change, and offered her thanks to everyone who had sent positive comments her way. "I love you guys, I love my job, I love this city, I love this station and my work family," she said. She didn't offer any details on how the decision had been made, but said she was optimistic about the new opportunity.

"I am so excited to be able to stay in my hometown, be able to stay at the station I love with the co-workers I love, and also see my children more," she said. "I've been doing nights for eight years, and I absolutely love it because I love meteorology, I love doing it on TV, I love everything about it. I can't imagine ever doing anything else."

She went on to explain that as her kids have aged, she has realized that they need her to be around more than they did when they were little. With her new schedule, she'll be able to work while her kids are in school and see them in the evenings as most people who work a typical 9-to-5 job can. Ultimately, then, it seems the change in schedule will be a benefit for Kate and her family.