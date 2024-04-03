Home > Gaming If Your 'Apex Legends' Account Reset, You're Not Alone Developer Respawn is actively working on a fix for players who lost progress on their 'Apex Legends' account. By Sara Belcher Apr. 3 2024, Published 7:08 p.m. ET Source: Respawn via Twitter

Season 20 of Apex Legends is well underway, but those who have already made progress on the season recently logged on to find that much of it had been deleted. This isn't the first time players have had their accounts reset for a battle royale game suddenly, but it's an upsetting development for anyone who had made progress in the current season. Why was my Apex Legends account reset? Let's dive into the issue and what you can do to fix it.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did you lose progress on your 'Apex Legends' account?

Following an update released for the battle royale on April 2, plenty of players reported logging in to find their accounts had been reset — meaning all of their progress for Season 20 had disappeared. Anyone who has spent time grinding through a new season's battle pass knows the hours it takes to make progress, and losing any of it is incredibly frustrating. Developer Respawn immediately addressed the issue online in a tweet.

Article continues below advertisement

"We've seen your reports about account resets in @PlayApex and are investigating. We'll let you know as soon as we have an update on the issue," the company said. In another tweet four hours later Respawn tweeted that it had put out an update that attempted to fix the problem of some users' accounts being reset, though noted it may not be a complete fix for everyone.

"For players who are missing progress or content after our update this morning - please hang tight for now," Respawn tweeted. "We're working on an additional fix to restore your accounts to their state before our update, and we'll let you know as soon as it's ready."

Article continues below advertisement

We messed up! In order to resolve an account data loss issue, we are temporarily taking the @PlayApex servers offline. Fear not! We are deploying a fast fix to restore progress and content to affected accounts, but players will not be able to connect to the game during this time.… — Respawn (@Respawn) April 3, 2024

'Apex Legends' was unavailable to play while a patch was deployed.

On April 3, plenty of Apex Legends players were still having issues with their accounts. As a result, Respawn tweeted that the game's servers would be temporarily taken offline to resolve the issue. "Fear not! We are deploying a fast fix to restore progress and content to affected accounts, but players will not be able to connect to the game during this time," the developer tweeted. "Stay tuned for more updates, and in the meantime, please accept our apologies, and our thanks for your patience!"

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, though the servers are officially back online, the bug has caused the new Ranked Split mode to be postponed. Those who were hoping to dive in to the new mode will have to wait for Respawn to launch it, as it's been pushed back to a later date that the developer has not yet disclosed.