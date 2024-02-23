Home > Gaming Here's Why Your 'Call of Duty' Reset Your Rank — Everyone's at Level One 'Call of Duty' put everyone back to rank one with a recent bug — but the developers say a fix is on the way. By Sara Belcher Feb. 23 2024, Published 6:55 p.m. ET Source: Activision

Being a Call of Duty fan isn't easy these days. Between the constant (and huge) updates and the frequent bugs and crashes, longtime fans have become increasingly frustrated with the franchise. To further add fuel to that fire, many players logged on recently to find that their rank had been reset to level one, forcing them to redo the many hours of work they had spent working through this season's battle pass. Why did Call of Duty reset rank?

Why did my rank reset in 'Call of Duty'? Explaining the bug.

Many Call of Duty players logged on to find that their rank had been reset. Though it's not the start of a new season, players who had been grinding to advance through the levels found themselves reset back to level one, erasing all of the work that had previously been done.

Plenty of players are also reporting that they're having issues with loadout, with all weapons and settings being reset as though they're a first-time player. Some are also claiming that they're receiving the in-game tutorial that usually accompanies a player's first time playing. Unfortunately, this bug is also not confined to just one game. Players logging into both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 are finding this issue, leaving them uncertain as to what to do.

It seems that this is the result of a bug the game is currently dealing with following a new patch. Of course, players are incredibly unhappy — and for many, this is just another casualty of being a Call of Duty fan. "Has this game ever NOT had some major game breaking bug[?]" one Reddit user complained. "I mean this is the most cobbled together mess of code I've ever seen. Patch days are just every[one] waiting to see what breaks this time."

❗️ #MW3 #Warzone #ModernWarfareZombies #MW3RankedPlay



We're working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, and SR.



How to fix the rank issue in 'Call of Duty.'

Unfortunately, it seems that this is one issue players will just have to wait out. At this time, there is no known fix for players to implement if they want to continue their progression, though the developers are currently working on a fix. The official Call of Duty support Twitter account tweeted out a notice to players saying that the team is aware of the issue.

"We're working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, and SR," the account tweeted on Feb. 23. "Players may also notice unusual behavior related to account level and loadouts." Until the development team issues a patch to fix this, it doesn't seem like you'll be able to regain your rank at this time.