Some Frustrated iPhone 17 Users Say Their Phones Are Restarting Randomly The issue could be due to a couple different things. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 2 2026, 4:07 p.m. ET

It can be extremely frustrating when you're in the middle of writing a long text or email and suddenly lose all your work. That's what's happening to some iPhone 17 users, who say that their iPhones are randomly restarting while they're using them.

Your phone randomly restarting could be due to a couple of different things: an iOS or app bug, or a hardware issue like low battery, overheating, or water damage. There are a few things you can try troubleshooting on your own to get your phone back to normal. But if the issue persists, it may be time to contact Apple support.

iPhone 17s randomly restarting could be a software issue.

Some iPhone users say that their phone started randomly restarting a few times a day after they downloaded iOS 26.1. If this is the case for you, you could either try updating your phone to the most recent iOS update or rolling it back to the previous version, where the phone wasn't experiencing the issue.

If you recently installed a new app and the phone started glitching after that, try uninstalling the app and rebooting the phone. There could be a bug or incompatibility with the app, according to Forbes.

Some iPhone users suggest updating all of the apps in your phone by going to the App Store, tapping your profile icon on the top right, and then scrolling down to refresh and tap "Update All." If your phone storage is full, you could try uninstalling apps that you don't need and restarting the device.

Some iPhone users say that the glitch is a SpringBoard issue.

SpringBoard is the iPhone's built-in homescreen manager. It controls the way the homescreen works, launches apps, and sets some of the phone's settings when it starts up. Freeing up storage space, updating the iOS, or deleting problematic apps may solve the issue.

Hardware issues could also be causing the glitch.

A low battery, overheating, or water damage could be causing the phone to restart. You may want to plug your phone in and check its battery health to see if that is the source of the issue. If your phone is physically warm, let it cool down in a dry, shaded place until it is at a normal temperature before restarting it.

A factory reset is a last resort.