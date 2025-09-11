Fans Want to Know About the Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Breakup — Why Did They Split? The couple got engaged in 2024. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 11 2025, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White were shocked to learn that the couple has parted ways. Their breakup was reported by People on Sept. 11, 2025.

Nina and Shaun began dating in 2019 and dated for several years before the Olympian proposed in 2024. The couple moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they shared their relationship with the public on Instagram in May of 2020 when Nina posted pictures of herself giving her new beau a haircut.

Why did Nina Dobrev and Shaun White break up?

A source told the outlet that Nina and Shuan's breakup was mutual. "It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one," they said. "But it was made with love and a deep respect for one another." However, when contacted by People for clarity, Nina and Shaun's representatives failed to respond to the comment request. According to TMZ, Nina was seen without her engagement ring at a Toronto Film Festival event and was photographed on the Red Carpet on Sept. 7, 2025.

Another sign the duo had parted ways was after Nina unpinned the post about the former couple's engagement from her Instagram. The duo was last seen in public on Aug. 31 in Los Angeles while running errands and holding hands. They first met at an awards show back in 2012, but they began dating after they both spoke at an event organized by motivational speaker Tony Robbins in Florida in 2019.

Shaun spoke about Nina being supportive during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which was his fifth and final Olympic Games. "Nina's just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me," he said. "Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver. She really made that time in my life special." He hinted to People that he might propose to Nina back in 2023.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure," he said. "But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.' But you never know. We'll see what happens."

Nina Dobrev's engagement ring was lit.

Shaun proposed to Nina in October of 2024. He surprised her by getting down on one knee during dinner in New York City at The Golden Swan. He fibbed and told "The Vampire Diaries" star that they were going to a Vogue event hosted by Anna Wintour. He proposed to Nina with a Lorraine Schwartz 5-carat diamond ring. He later shared pictures of the proposal on Instagram with the caption, "She said YES."