Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr Are Serious Friendship Goals "You have been there with me through thick and thin for almost two decades," Jessica said of Nina. By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 28 2024, 6:56 p.m. ET

Forget Serena Van Der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf. The friendship that the world really should focus on is the real-life one between Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr. The stunning and talented actresses are CW alums — Nina played Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries while Jessica played Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl. They have gone from colleagues to best friends — and one even recently gained the title of maid of honor. Here, we take a look at Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr’s adorable friendship.

How did Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr become friends?

Jessica, 39, and Nina, 35, first met when they were both working on CW shows around the same time. Vanessa joined Gossip Girl in 2007 and worked on the show until 2012. Similarly, Nina starred in The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017. Jessica shared the exact details of how they forged a friendship on a 2022 episode of her podcast, XOXO with Jessica Szohr.

“We spent so much time with each other's cast, and we got so close that when I moved to Atlanta, I rented an apartment in her same building because I just couldn't get enough of her,” Jessica shared. She called them “basically roommates” since they spent so much time at each other’s apartments.

Nina Dobrev was named Jessica Szohr’s maid of honor.

The Gossip Girl alum recently married former Vancouver Canucks player Brad Richardson. When then the pair exchanged vows, there was no better person to be by Jessica’s side than her longtime BFF. Jessica even shared a touching tribute to Nina on Instagram, along with a carousel of sweet images. "The best MOH!" Jessica began her post. "I can’t thank you enough Nina (sick in a good way)! You went above and beyond- and I was so thrilled to have you by my side:)"

She continued: "You were thoughtful and creative! You were charming and funny (as usual)! Picking fun places with such fun gifts for everyone when we arrived:) you have been there with me through thick and thin for almost 2 decades… so thank you… thank you Nina for all you’ve done throughout our friendship- but especially for all the wedding events;)."

Jessica went on to applaud her friend for managing her MOH responsibilities while juggling other major life events. "You outdid yourself … going through a surgery, had a movie coming out, redoing a house, and being such an amazing friend through everything. For real- love you more than you will ever know!" She called Nina’s MOH speech “next level” and added, "You just kept serving us with good energy, and good times;) thank you sister.”

