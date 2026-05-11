Why Did the Pacers Lose Their Pick? Inside Indiana’s Brutal Ivica Zubac Gamble Indiana thought it found its new starting center. Then the NBA Draft Lottery changed everything overnight. By Darrell Marrow Published May 11 2026, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Indiana Pacers traded their 2026 NBA Draft pick, and now the organization's president is apologizing. Indiana’s pick landed at No. 5 in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, and that exact spot triggered the terms of the Pacers’ February trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for center Ivica Zubac.

Article continues below advertisement

The pick carried unusual protections. Indiana would keep it if it landed in the top four, but the Clippers would get it if it landed between No. 5 and No. 9. When the lottery pushed the Pacers to No. 5, the pick officially went to Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did The Pacers lose their pick?

The Pacers lost their pick because they traded it to the Clippers in the Ivica deal. Indiana acquired Ivica and Kobe Brown from Los Angeles before the trade deadline. In return, the Clippers received Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, Indiana’s 2026 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick. According to the NBA, the 2026 pick carried protections for picks 1-4 and 10-30. That meant the Clippers needed a very specific lottery outcome to cash in, and they got it.

Indiana had strong odds to keep the pick. CBS Sports reported the Pacers had a 52.1 percent chance of landing in the top four. But the remaining 47.9% chance meant the pick would fall to No. 5 or No. 6 and head to the Clippers. The Pacers landed at No. 5, the worst possible outcome for Indiana and the best possible result for Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Pritchard apologized for the Ivica Zubac trade.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard did not duck the heat. After the lottery, he apologized to fans and owned the front office’s gamble. “I’m really sorry to all our fans,” Kevin wrote on X. “I own taking this risk. Surprised it came up 5th after this year. I thought we were due some luck. But please remember — this team deserved a starting center to compete with the best teams next year. We have always been resilient.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Pacers did not trade the pick just to move assets around. They believed they needed a legitimate starting center after losing longtime big man Myles Turner in free agency. Ivica gave them size, rebounding, defense, and a veteran frontcourt presence next to Pascal Siakam, especially with Tyrese Haliburton expected to return from his Achilles injury.