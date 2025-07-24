Why Did Prince Write ‘1999’? Inside the Details of the Superstar’s Hit Song Originally released in 1982, and the title track of his third album, “1999” initially had moderate success on the charts. By Danielle Jennings Published July 24 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the most iconic and successful artists in music history, Prince's legacy remains one of the cornerstones of the music industry. With dozens of albums and songs that demonstrate his genius, fans are often torn about choosing favorites. However, one of his earliest hits, “1999,” is still an instant crowd-pleaser — but how did it exactly come to be? Let’s dive in and find out.

Originally released in 1982, and the title track of his third album, “1999” initially had moderate success on the charts, reaching no. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 — but a re-release of the song the following year in 1983 shot it all the way up to no. 12.

Why did Prince write “1999”?

As an artist, Prince frequently incorporated social issues into his music, and despite its upbeat sound and definition as a party anthem, “1999” was the result of serious issues plaguing the world at the time, specifically the anxieties and predictions surrounding the Cold War of the early 1980s.

According to American Songwriter, “1999” was conceived in a hotel room where Prince and his band The Revolution were staying. While watching the HBO documentary The Man Who Saw Tomorrow, which chronicles Nostradamus and his somber predictions for the future, the mood of everyone in the room was down — but Prince felt the exact opposite.

The differing opinions and mixed feelings about how the world would be in the decades to come led Prince to pen the future hit song that very night, per the outlet. The lyrics of “1999” are about living life to the fullest even if time is running out, which speaks to the bigger picture and outlook of living life optimistically instead of with dread. Billboard described the song best, writing, “the Apocalypse never sounded this danceable before.”

What happened with the song in 1985?

Coming off the extreme high of his Grammy-winning album Purple Rain and the box office success of the film of the same name, Prince was the biggest name in music, only second to Michael Jackson. Due to his massive rise in popularity, his first three albums began to be consumed by music fans again, and a decision to re-release “1999” was made in January 1985.

Re-released as a 12-inch single with “Little Red Corvette” as the B-side, “1999” achieved its highest Billboard chart position ever when it landed all the way to no. 2 in only its second week back on the charts. Additionally, the song was re-released once more in December 1998 to coincide with the upcoming New Year in 1999. The song also received immense radio play throughout the entire year, as it was seen as the anthem for the time period.