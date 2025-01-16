Why Wasn’t Prince in "We Are the World"? The Truth About His Controversial Absence Prince reportedly never regretted his decision despite often being painted in a bad light for it. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 16 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In 1985, "We Are the World" brought together some of the biggest names in music to record a charity single for African famine relief. Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, and Bruce Springsteen were just a few of the stars who joined forces for the project. One major artist was missing — Prince. His absence didn’t go unnoticed. Over the years, it has sparked plenty of debates.

Article continues below advertisement

So, why wasn’t Prince in "We Are the World"? Did he refuse? Was there drama behind the scenes? The truth is more complex than the rumors suggest. Prince didn’t say no outright — he just wasn’t comfortable with how the recording was being done. Instead, he found his own way to contribute.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why wasn’t Prince in “We Are the World”? It was largely because he wasn’t a fan of big group recordings.

Prince wasn’t the kind of artist who liked to share a microphone with a room full of superstars. According to Lionel, Prince didn’t reject the idea completely. He just had one small request: “Can I do it in a separate room?”

For some artists, being in a studio packed with A-list musicians might be an exciting challenge. It, however, wasn’t Prince’s style. Speaking to People Magazine, Sheila E. shared that Prince liked the idea of “We Are the World”, but he wasn’t comfortable with working in a large group setting. She explained “It was just too much” for Prince. Prince was a man who thrived best in controlled and intimate environments where he had full creative freedom.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Just because Prince wasn’t part of the recording session didn’t mean he completely ignored the charitable cause. Instead of singing on “We Are the World,” he donated a song called “4 the Tears in Your Eyes” to the album. Understandably, his song didn’t get the same attention as the title track. However, it was a way that he could participate in raising money for African famine.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince's absence led to speculation and misunderstandings.

Anytime a major celebrity steps away from a high-profile event, rumors follow. Some people assumed Prince’s absence meant he was being difficult or uninterested. Others thought it was a sign of arrogance — some even called him selfish. Those close to Prince, including Sheila E., continue to insist that was not the case. In fact, Sheila E. also made it a point to tell People Magazine that Prince stood by his decision and didn’t regret it either.

On Reddit, fans of Prince have expressed disgust for those trying to paint him in a bad light for the decision he made. Many fans noted it was common knowledge that Prince was anti-social and preferred to work alone. One Reddit user noted, "Sheila did manage to mention that it was also because of the sheer number of people which is understandable, he wasn't a social guy and singing in a room with like 70 people would be daunting for anyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Prince’s decision didn’t mean he wasn’t charitable.

Skipping “We Are the World” didn’t mean Prince didn’t care. In fact, he was known for his philanthropy throughout his career — he just did it quietly. According to Wikipedia, the extent of his charitable endeavors was not publicized until after he passed away. Furthermore, many of them remain undocumented. Prince was a person who did not need a big moment in the spotlight to prove he was giving back.