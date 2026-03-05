Why Did Randy Moss Go to Jail? The Former NFL Star Had a Traffic Stop Go Wrong The NFL icon has an interesting past with the law. By Distractify Staff Published March 5 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/ Randy Moss

NFL fans know the name Randy Moss very well. Known as being one of the league’s best wide receivers of all time, the now 49-year-old once played for a few teams, including the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers. That said, he holds the record for most touchdown receptions in a single season for a rookie at 17 in 1998, and the single-season touchdown record overall at 23 in 2007.

While Randy’s NFL days were filled with many highs, he also endured some lows. In 2002, the star made headlines for being arrested. And while most NFL stars who are arrested see their careers hang in the balance, Randy was able to move forward. So, why did Randy Moss go to jail? Here’s everything that we know.

Why did Randy Moss go to jail?

According to Minnesota Public Radio, Randy was arrested in 2002 after attempting to make an illegal turn while driving in Minnesota. Apparently, a traffic cop saw what Randy was going to do and ordered him to stop while standing in front of his vehicle. Refusing to comply, Randy bumped the cop with his vehicle and knocked her down.

As expected, Randy was arrested. Upon being taken into custody, officers searched Randy’s car and found marijuana in his ashtray. He was then charged with suspicion of a felony assault and one petty misdemeanor charge for the marijuana.

As a result, he spent a night in jail and was released the next day. The Washington Post reported that after pleading guilty to the traffic violation, Randy was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and pay a $1,200 fine.

However, this was not Randy’s first rodeo with law enforcement. Per The New York Times, Randy was involved in a fight at his high school. They share that a student made racist comments to one of his friends, and he proceeded to back up his friend. Unfortunately, Randy was charged with a felony after kicking the student, but the charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

Randy later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of battery and was sentenced to 30 days behind bars in the South-Central regional jail in Charleston, W.V. After serving three days in jail, he was required to serve the remaining time within 18 months after completing his freshman year in college.

What is Randy Moss doing now?

Randy made his return to ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown in September 2025, after completing his bile duct cancer treatments. Prior to his departure, he was with the network since 2016, as an analyst on Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. As expected, fans and his fellow co-hosts were excited to welcome him back.

“I remember seeing you guys on Super Bowl Sunday, and that was one of my goals, to get here,” he told his co-hosts. “And now all my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now I’m back with the family, man.”

According to the NFL, Randy publicly announced his diagnosis in December 2024 via an Instagram Live. At the time, he shared that he had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving 2024 and then underwent a six-hour procedure in early December 2024 to remove the cancer.