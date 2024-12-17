Randy Moss Shares Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Details With Fans Amid ESPN Break "Your boy is a cancer survivor." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 17 2024, 7:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@randygmoss

On Dec. 13, NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss tok to Instagram to share his cancer diagnosis with his fans and followers. Although he declared that he is "a cancer survivor," Randy also said that he is still working on his recovery. But what some fans want to know is what stage of cancer Randy Moss is in right now. He has so far shared breadcrumbs of details about his previously mysterious illness.

Randy said on Instagram that he is "a cancer survivor." However, he is still working on making a full recovery as he continues to battle his diagnosis. That includes surgery, but he also has every intention of getting back to work on ESPN. And, as to be expected for the legendary NFL star, he is facing his diagnosis head on.

What is Randy Moss's cancer stage and details?

During an Instagram Live on Dec. 13, Randy revealed that, despite being what he assumed was fairly healthy, doctors found cancer in his bile duct between his liver and his pancreas. "I didn't think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was," Randy shared. He first revealed his health struggles earlier in December 2024, though at the time, he didn't share his diagnosis with fans. Now, they have a clearer image of what is going on with Randy Moss's health.

It's unclear what cancer stage Randy is in now, or was at the time of his diagnosis. But he underwent what is called a Whipple surgery. According to the Mayo Clinic, Whipple surgery is used to treat cancer found in the pancreas or bile ducts. It's a procedure that's used when the cancer has not spread beyond the pancreas, so it's possible that Randy's cancer is in its early stages.

Randy Moss will return to ESPN.

During his decades-long career in the NFL, Randy played for some of the highest ranking teams, including the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers. After he retired from football, Randy found a new career as a sports analyst, first for Fox Sports and then on ESPN. According to Randy, he has every intention of returning to work "as soon as [he's] healthy." And he has the support of the network in the meantime.

"For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating 'Countdown' with his insight and passion," ESPN said in a statement, per Yahoo! News. "He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready." Fans are hopeful that it's sooner rather than later as they share support for Randy on social media.