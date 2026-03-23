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Why Did Rick Pitino Leave Kentucky? NBA Deal, Tim Duncan Factor, and What Went Wrong

Rick Pitino chased an NBA dream at his peak — but one draft twist changed everything.

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Published March 23 2026, 11:47 a.m. ET

Why Did Rick Pitino Leave Kentucky?
Source: Mega

University of Kentucky legend Rick Pitino walked away from the basketball program at its peak, leaving fans wondering why he would step away. He left in 1997 after turning down Kentucky and accepted a massive contract with the Boston Celtics. Rick later said he could have stayed happy in Lexington, but the Celtics job felt like “a monster challenge,” per ESPN.

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That is what made his Kentucky exit so surprising. Rick took over a program that was still dealing with NCAA probation after the Eddie Sutton era, then rebuilt it fast. Kentucky’s official records show he went 219–50 from 1990 to 1997. He led the Wildcats to the 1993 Final Four, won the 1996 national championship, and returned to the title game in 1997, where they lost to Arizona in overtime. He did not leave a mess behind. He left one of the strongest jobs in college basketball, which left fans confused.

Rick Pitino
Source: Mega
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Why did Rick Pitino leave Kentucky?

The Celtics offered Rick a reported 10-year, $70 million deal in May 1997, a record-setting coaching contract at the time. Boston had finished 15–67, but the franchise still carried huge mystique, and Rick believed the rebuild could become something special. At the time, he suggested the move as a challenge play, not an escape hatch. According to ESPN, Boston also had the best odds at Wake Forest star Tim Duncan in that year’s draft lottery, which mattered because Rick later admitted that possibility influenced how he looked at the job.

Years later, Rick said he regretted walking away from his role at Kentucky. “I think I do regret leaving Kentucky because I took over a team with 15 wins banking everything on the Tim Duncan lottery, and once we didn’t get Tim Duncan, I realized that leaving Kentucky was not a good move,” said Rick, per NBC Sports.

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Rick Pitino
Source: Mega

Rick Pitino made a return to college basketball.

After his Boston stint ended, Rick returned to the college game and built Louisville into a national champion. He won the 2013 title, though it was later vacated in an improper-benefits case separate from the later FBI bribery investigation. According to Britannica, he became the first Division I men’s coach to win national titles at two different schools.

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After Louisville, Rick coached Panathinaikos in Greece. He then returned to the U.S. to coach Iona, where he rebuilt another program. In 2023, he took over at St. John’s, continuing his long run in the sport. By the start of the 2025–26 season, St. John’s records show Rick had compiled an 885-311 college coaching record, along with 24 NCAA tournament appearances and seven Final Four trips.

The federal investigation involving bribes to recruits did not involve Kentucky. It happened years later at Louisville. In September 2017, federal prosecutors and the FBI unveiled a college basketball corruption case. They alleged Adidas-connected figures and others arranged illicit payments to influence recruits, according to the AP. Investigators said $100,000 was funneled to the family of a high school player who was clearly identified through the details as Brian Bowen II, so he would commit to Louisville and later sign with Adidas as a pro. Louisville put Rick on unpaid leave as the scandal broke, and he was later fired.

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