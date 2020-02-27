We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Popular Subreddit r/nosleep Goes Dark to Protest Copyright Infringement

The r/nosleep subreddit is made up of a community of horror writers who share their spooky stories, intentionally written to be believable to keep their readers up at night. The community has been a gateway for some to get their work noticed, opening them to new opportunities.

But the popular subreddit has recently gone dark to protest years of frequent copyright infringement of their users' content.

r/nosleep has shut down to protest YouTubers ripping off their content.

YouTube is filled with countless videos of people reading stories from the popular subreddit, sharing the spookiest stories they can find to scare their viewers.

While it seems like the content would be fair game, all of the stories posted to r/nosleep are copyrighted, and most of these videos are made without crediting the authors — or even asking for their permission to read their stories aloud on their channels.