Why Did Ryan Upchurch Cancel His Tour? Here's What We Know — And It's Juicy The country-rap artist shared a video spilling the tea.

Fans want to know why Ryan Upchurch canceled his tour. The country-rap artist from Nashville, Tenn., is also known as "Upchurch the Redneck," and he began by uploading videos on YouTube back in 2014. The country artist was to go on The Civil Tour with his band, the Dixielanders, per Anderson County South Carolina.org. The tour was supposed to be a 32-city tour that would have begun this summer. However, Ryan abruptly canceled the gigs.

The country artist and comedian is known for spoofing "redneck" culture, and in 2015, he released an extended play album "Cheatham County." The country rapper also released a full-length album, "Heart of America," the following year, and both made the Top 30 Country Albums on Billboard.

Source: Instagram / @ryanupchurch

Why did Ryan Upchurch cancel his tour?

Ryan announced on Instagram that his tour was canceled, and he did so with several posts. The musician shared a video announcing the canceled tour as well as a post that shared text messages that talked negatively about him. The video was posted first with a lengthy caption, and he brought country star Jelly Roll's wife into it. "I’ll announce and put together a tour," he wrote. "When I got some people that wanna work and stop crying on the internet." He went on to blame someone named Deardorff and Pete Driskell.

"Deardorff, I suggest you tell the interwebz what business meeting you had with Jelly Roll's wife, and what all that was about. What business meeting was that? PS: Deardorff is the reason tour is cancelled," he continued. "Him and his secret business meetings. Lol, like he can do business anyways. And ol pistol Pete Driskell, you got some explaining to do [too]. Congratulations boys. You’re now gonna be extremely hated in this community and you f--s both deserve it."

"Tour is canceled," he said in the video, along with some other colorful language. "Good luck to everybody bitchen' and cryin', cuz you'll definitely be bitchen' and cryin' now." Ryan shared another post with the caption, "This is why I'm not going on tour. This weird a-- s--t." The post included text messages that appeared to be about Ryan, and he did not like what they revealed. One text accused Ryan of being "off his rocker."

"Ryan is off his rocker bad," read the text. "I know you support him all the time, but he's lost his s--t. That number he posted was my best friend, and that wasn't cool. Now he's gotta change his number."

Another text talked about someone being fired, but it is not clear who was sending and receiving the text messages in question. Ryan shared them on Instagram with his reply.

"What is the purpose in texting me & saying everything is good and you don't believe what people say about me, but then text my friends and say the opposite? Make it make sense someone," he wrote. "Am I off my rocker or not?? This is why I'm not going on tour. 90 percent of my circle is acting like crackheads. The other 10 percent is wondering wtf is wrong with the other 90 percent." The drama did not end there. Ryan shared another video slamming the music industry.

