Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Leaves WWE: "This Does Not Mark the End of My Art" "WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your 'Monday Night Raw' Ring Announcer," Samantha Irvin said in a statement. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 22 2024, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

It's the end of an era! On Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, Samantha Irvin announced that she is stepping down as the ring announcer for Monday Night Raw and leaving WWE.

Article continues below advertisement

In a heartfelt statement shared on both her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, Samantha said, "WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night Raw Ring Announcer. I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share." Here’s what we know about Samantha's decision to leave WWE.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Samantha Irvin leave WWE?

Samantha Irvin's statement didn't provide any details on her future plans or the reasons behind her departure from WWE. However, sources told Sportskeeda Wrestling that Samantha left partly due to scheduling conflicts with her relationship with former WWE talent Ricochet. Despite this, the release was amicable.

There's been speculation that Samantha might join AEW, where Ricochet currently works, but he confirmed otherwise. "Haha, she's not coming to AEW. You can all rest easy," he posted on X, accompanied by a crying laughing emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

With that said, Dave Meltzer shared on Wrestling Observer Radio that Samantha left WWE to pursue new opportunities. "She's actually been thinking about [leaving WWE] for a year," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

"She wants to be a singer. I mean, she is a singer, she also plays the flute but she wants to get more involved in her music," Dave continued. "It's just something she's been talking about for a long, long time, and finally pulled the trigger on it. That's about it, really."