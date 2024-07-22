Here's Why Seasmoke Chose Addam of Hull as His Rider (SPOILERS)

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6. Episode 6 of House of the Dragon saw particular focus on Corlys Velaryon's illegitimate children, Alyn and Addam of Hull. The Sea Snake feels beholden to his son, Alyn, who saved his life during a battle viewers didn't see on screen, leading to his decision to promote the sailor to his right-hand man.

This clearly creates some resentment for Alyn's older brother Addam, who doesn't bear as striking a resemblance to Corlys as Alyn does, and who has openly talked about how he wants the riches and status that would come with being recognized as a child of a Velaryon. But it seems like he may just get his wish, as Laenor's old dragon, Seasmoke, chooses the man as his rider. Why did the dragon do this?

Source: HBO

Seasmoke has a new rider! Who is Addam of Hull?

Though Addam's role in the books wasn't particularly important, it seems that he's bound to play a significant role this season. After spotting Seasmoke flying in the skies, the dragon approaches him and ultimately chooses him as his rider. This, unfortunately, implies that Laenor is now dead. Though the son of Corlys faked his death in the first season following the death of his lover, running off to Essos, Seasmoke has been without a rider since.