'Re:Zero' Subaru Lost His Memory In the Tower — Here's Why The Tower may provide answers to one problem, but it creates new ones. By Ivy Griffith Published May 28 2026, 5:13 p.m. ET Source: White Fox

In Arc 6 of Re: Zero, we find our protagonists in a pickle. The Battle of Priestella is over, and Emilia Camp is looking for answers to help Anastasia return to her body after switching places with her artificial spirit, Eridna. They travel to the Pleiades Watchtower, where they face a number of complications and trials.

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They run into Natsuki Subaru, all three Sin Archbishops of Gluttony, and deal with a possible traitor. But things go rapidly sideways when it becomes apparent that Subaru has lost his memories. Here's what we know about why he lost his memories in the anime, and how he gets them back.

Source: White Fox

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Why did Subaru lose his memory in the tower?

The Tower is in a location so dangerous that even the powerful Reinhard van Astrea couldn't reach it, so we can't be surprised that our protagonists and support characters are struggling. Add the trials of the tower and the appearances of the Archbishops, and you have a recipe for disaster. But what happened to Subaru's memories?

For answers, we turn to Reddit. One user simply writes, "It's been established that gluttony can eat your memories. So it must be an archbishop, idk what else can it be." But another user dug into the timeline a little more thoroughly in a different Reddit post.

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They write, "Subaru reads book (pre amnesia) -> meets Louis in hall of memories the first time -> Louis uses gluttony to eat Subaru but he doesn’t lose his name or memories at all for unknown reason (he seems immune to the erasing part of the gluttony authority) -> lye and Roy now know where the entire group is and start making their way to the watch tower -> Louis splits herself in two and sends Louis 2 to possess Subaru -> Subaru wakes up with amnesia (Louis possessing him is what caused it since he was fine from gluttony this is also probably where the second Subaru comes from the remaining memories got stuck)."

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Does Subaru ever get his memory back?

So, now that we know the series of events that led up to Subaru's amnesia, it begs the question: Does Subaru ever get his memories back? And luckily, the answer is a positive one.

The Re:Zero Fandom Wiki provides the answer: "Of course he does." And, for those who love a little twist in the story, it comes with a nice one. As it turns out, Subaru's memories aren't gone, they're preserved within him due to a skill he possesses, that he can't reveal to his friends.

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