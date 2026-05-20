Some 'Devil May Cry' Series Fans Hold a Huge Misconception About Sparda Fans have different interpretations of the fact that Sparda "disappeared." By Risa Weber Published May 20 2026, 9:05 a.m. ET Source: NETFLIX

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Devil May Cry Season 2. The Netflix series Devil May Cry, which is based on the game series of the same name, follows Dante, a half-demon, half-human demon hunter who fights to protect humanity. The second season, which premiered in mid-May 2026, explores the complicated relationship Dante has with his estranged brother, Vergil, per Primetimer.

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While Dante identifies strongly with humanity, Vergil feels much closer to their demon heritage and is consumed with bolstering his own power. The brothers went their separate ways after the tragic death of their mother, Eva. Eva was targeted and killed by demons because she was human, and Mundus saw her compassion as a weakness. Many fans wondered where Dante and Vergil's father, Sparda, was during the attack, and why he didn't come to their aid.

Source: NETFLIX

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Why did Sparda leave his family?

In the distant past, Sparda, the "Legendary Dark Knight" and Mundus's right hand, rebelled against Mundus and fought to protect humans. He created a barrier between the demon world and the human world, sealing himself on the human side of the barrier, per Fandom. He eventually met the human woman, Eva, with whom he had his two sons, Dante and Vergil.

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The Devil May Cry fandom doesn't wholly agree on what exactly happened to Dante and Vergil's father, Sparda, just before Eva's death. It makes sense that there isn't a consensus, since the only explanation the audience has is that he "disappeared." In the games, Sparda mysteriously disappeared when his sons were eight years old, but the boys have some memories of him parenting them before that.

While some fans argue that Sparda was an errant father, choosing to abandon his family, others say that Sparda didn't just disappear of his own volition. Some argue that Sparda likely died in the human world, either of old age or while protecting demons from humans, saying that Sparda's powers and health could have decreased more rapidly when he sealed himself into the human world.

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Redditor @Devil_Entire posted about the common misconception that Sparda left his family willingly. They argue that it doesn't make sense for Sparda's character to abandon his family (and have the potential to "return" for a future game). "So, you're telling me Sparda would just let everything be undone, especially by his own son, Vergil, and let the Human World suffer!?" they wrote.