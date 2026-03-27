'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 4 Has Been Announced — When Will 'Culling Game Part 2' Be Released? Season 3 is the first part of the 'Culling Game' arc. By Ivy Griffith Published March 27 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Toho Animation

Ever since the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen debuted in 2020, it has been one of the most celebrated series in the genre. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student whose life is turned upside down when he gets possessed by a Curse, kind of like a demon, named Ryomen Sukuna. Yuji is able to hold Sukuna at bay to some degree, so he joins Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School in order to learn to master his powers and defeat Curses.

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Since we first met Yuji, things have changed a little. OK, they've actually changed a lot. Season 3 debuted in March 2026, and almost immediately, news broke that they would be releasing Culling Game Part 2 soon. So, when is the release date? Here's what we know.

Source: Toho Animation

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When will Part 2 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game' be released?

According to Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen is about "a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna." We've watched Yuji and Sukuna evolve and somehow muddle through their antagonistic but symbiotic relationship.

Season 3 takes us into the high-stakes Culling Game, where Yuji and Sukuna are going to need to put their squabbles aside if they want to survive. Season 3 starts the first half of the manga's Culling Game arc, and focuses on the arrival of the Jujutsu Sorcerers to the games. The goal is to fight off Kenjaku and free Satoru Gojo from the Prison realm, which is a daunting task.

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Unsurprisingly, since it's just the first half of the arc, Season 3 leaves some major questions hanging over the heads of our heroes. So, when will Season 4 arrive with the remainder of the Culling Games arc and some answers? According to Crunchyroll, we don't know exactly. Convention panels sometime in mid-2026 should provide more clarity on the timing of the release of Season 4. Until then, it's speculated that it could happen any time from late 2026 to early 2028.

Source: Toho Animation

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Yuta is having a moment in Season 3 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen.'

In Episode 1 of Season 3, we see Yuta and Yuji battle, and Yuta overwhelms Yuji with his powers. We see what appears to be Yuji's death, but all is not as it seems. Later, Yuta admits to faking Yuji's death, after being sympathetic to him due to his own life experiences, and Gojo gives Yuta the task of protecting Yuji.

Yuta's character sparked a bit of a battle in the fandom, as some people saw him as a ticking time bomb, while others believed he was a genuinely complex character who could do a lot of good if pointed in the right direction.

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